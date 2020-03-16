Taco Bell is considering closing dining rooms amidst coronavirus pandemic

Taco Bell said the fast-food chain is considering closing dining rooms amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Mark King said in a statement that the company is equipping U.S. locations to provide food via drive-thru windows or deliveries, as more cities mandate public closures and self-quarantines.

The Taco Bell announcement came on the same day major European nations and cities announced closures of public placings, including restaurants. France, Spain and the city of Berlin declared that restaurants and bars would be closed temporarily to help thwart spreading the virus.