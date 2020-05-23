Teacher organizes graduation parade for local students

The graduating class of 2020 is having a different experience than most were expecting, but one Gainesville teacher made sure local students got the celebration they deserved, social distancing-style of course.

Graduates of all ages, from preschool to graduate school of college came together in a drive-through parade.

Community members also took part, stepping outside to cheer on the new grads.

"The neighbors really showed up for us, they really decorated the things beautifully we had chalk art, people who made banners, people who put signs on their lawn, it was so wonderful to see people out cheering on our grads." Gina Rivera, the organizer of the event said.

Two local policemen also volunteered their time to drive at the front and back of the parade around 40 graduates were in attendance.