Teachers accommodate online learning for special needs students

Harper Youmans is a student at Newberry Elementary School. She has Rett Syndrome, a disorder that can have severe impacts on a child.

Now, she watches her lessons from home and attends small groups virtually.

“She was excited to see Ms. Christina and as you can see in the video of her singing happy birthday and the pictures of her and the rest of her class, they were so cute,” said Harper's mom Leslie Youmans.

Leslie works from home, doing half of her work before her kids wake up and the other half after they’re asleep.

She says the transition was made possible with the help of harper’s new nurse, Nicole.

“It’s kind of nice and refreshing to have that help now and to see harper really just blossom,” Leslie said.

She also has a son with autism

To him, routines are very important.

"If you get in the car with him sometimes and you turn a direction that he’s not anticipating, it’s a meltdown," she said. "You know, it’s hard for him to understand; I feel like has probably taken the grunt of your social distancing and the lack of structure for sure.”

Leslie’s third child has ADHD, a condition where children can be easily distracted.

"She requires extra help with her subjects, keeping her on task, so poor Hayden trying to focus with a little brother who is, at times, almost literally swinging from chandeliers --that’s a hard thing to focus through,” she said."

But, Leslie makes it work, with the help of her kids’ teachers.

“It’s been really hard, I miss my kids a lot and I think going to the classroom the first time without them there was really hard," said Harper's teacher Brittany Pearson. "Getting together on Fridays makes such a big difference and I love getting to see them and the excitement that they have when they get to see each other because we truly are, I think, like a family and so I just miss them.”

So, though their struggles may be different, they’re making it work until this is over.

Just like everyone else.