Tech Tuesday: Alachua County based biotech company develops skincare products out of exosomes

A biotechnology company based in North Central Florida is developing health products that could help patients with their skincare.

EriVan Bio’s lab is located at UF Innovate’s Sid Martin Biotech Incubator in Alachua, Florida.

For Nasser Nassiri, the co-founder and CEO of EriVan, this lab is a place where ideas can end up helping people with medical needs.

"My grandma died of congestive heart failure, and all the time I was looking for something that can save those patients because I love my grandma so much,” Nasser said.

That's when he started researching stem cells that can produce really small particles called exosomes

"We get them from cells, human cells, we isolate exosomes from beer, we get them from bovine milk, from fruits, from almost everywhere,” Nasser said.

He says exosomes have special properties that can transfer messages within our body.

“They can be used for multiple purposes like treating cancer, diagnosing diseases and what we do here is work on some cosmetic products,"

“EriVan was created about two years ago when they won UF's Big Idea Competition and now after receiving funding, they were able to locate to the Sid Martin Biotech Incubator.

"Because when you work here, you have the pleasure to work with great people in this university city. You have a lot of talent, a lot of young people, smart experts so you can use them to expand and grow your company,"

Last year, EriVan started selling exosomes to researchers and companies in the US.

Nasser says the company is hoping to expand internationally to sell exosomes to more researchers.