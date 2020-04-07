Tech Tuesday: Local bridal shop goes virtual

With business owners across North Central Florida closing their doors to do part in containing the spread of COVID-19, many have had to think of alternative ways to keep their business going.

After opening Allure Bridal five years ago, Chelsee Atkins is now one of those local business owners feeling the effects of COVID-19. Luckily, she thought of a way to keep business running, employees working, and bride-to-bes happy.

“The idea came to us when we had to go through and cancel all of our late March and April appointments. One of our biggest concerns was for those brides with weddings in 2020. We knew having to postpone shopping anytime from 4-8 weeks could really throw a wrench into their timelines,” Atkins said.

The process is simple-- from filling out online forms, to video consultations, and finally getting the dresses delivered right to your door. Even when Chelsee is able to open the store back up, she says she’ll keep the virtual option around.

“Ideally, we would like to work with our brides face-to-face, but I think this will be a great step for brides who don’t have a way-- one reason or another-- to come in, to still provide them an option to shop for their dress within a local store instead of a big box store online,” Atkins said.

Head to GainesvilleBridal.com, choose virtual appointment, and you’re one step closer to the dress of your dreams.

