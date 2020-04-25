Ted Yoho pushes China trading bill

A North Central Florida congressman is pushing a new bill taking aim at china's trading practices.

Representative Ted Yoho introduced enforcing accountability and transparency in the International Trade Act.

The bill would prevent high GDP nations like China from qualifying from agreements meant to help developing nations.

Yoho said in a statement, "China is the second-largest economy in the world... yet, China continues to take advantage of international financial institutions here it has identified and hides as a developing nation."