Teen driving stolen car leads deputies on chase in Marion County

A teenager driving a stolen car led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in Marion County Thursday.

Marion County deputies tried to stop the car for reckless driving, but the 17-year-old driver refused to stop, deputies said.

During the pursuit, a pedestrian was almost hit, deputies said. The teen managed to get out of his car and run away with a gun in his hand.

Deputies later found the teenager and arrested him on charges for grand theft and possession of a firearm.