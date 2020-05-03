Teen shot in back over weed deal gone bad

Two teens are charged with murder after police say they fatally shot a 16-year-old in the back over a marijuana sale.

Lacharles Jean sent an Instagram message to an account named “Weed Connoisseur” and later headed to the parking lot of a Deerfield Beach condominium to get the drugs, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. The complex was later discovered to be where Jean’s grandmother lived.

Several security cameras captured the meeting between Jean and Conn Errico of Pompano Beach and Christopher Snyder of Coral Springs, both 19.

On March 16 at 1:30 a.m., BSO deputies were called to The Deerfield Palm Apartments, 4021 SW 13th Place, after a report of shots being fired.

When deputies first arrived, there was no evidence of a shooting. An hour later, a second call to 911 was from a woman who said she was walking in the complex and found the teen, later identified as Jean, lying on the sidewalk in the back of 1335 S. Dixie Highway. She said she hadn’t heard shots.

The incident leading up to the shooting in the arrest report states that somehow a fight ensued between Jean and the passenger in the car, Errico.

Jean punched Errico in the face and then ran. Jean is seen on a camera heading toward a park away from the suspects’ vehicle. Two gunshots can be seen coming from the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Jean was taken to North Broward Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back.

A pair of sandals, a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana and a black I-Phone were located next to the victim along with several 9mm casings.

Police said Snyder was driving the car and Errico was the passenger and is the one who pulled the trigger. Snyder was arrested March 27; Errico was arrested April 29.

Both are charged with murder and are being held without bond.

Snyder’s hearing is set for June 2, 2020; Errico’s hearing is June 3, 2020.