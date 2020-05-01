Tennessee Congressman calling for a change to airport bailout funding formula

Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen from Tennessee is calling on Congress to stop airport bailout payments until the funding formula is changed.

Earlier this week, TV20 reported Gainesville Regional Airport officials believe they've missed out on millions of dollars of funding from the Cares Act because of the formula used to calculate the grant amounts.

Gainesville Regional Airport CEO Allan Penska says he believes the way the FAA determined funding grants was wrong.

He says unaudited financial reports were used.

The airport is set to get $3.1 million.

While Florida airports similar in size like Tallahassee, Melbourne and Key West will get around $20 million.