Texas Roadhouse, GCM team up to keep UF Health Shands workers well-fed

A Gainesville restaurant and a North Central Florida company teamed up to keep medical workers well-fed Monday afternoon.

The owner of the Texas Roadhouse in Celebration Pointe brought a few of his employees along with the company’s very own Andy Armadillo to UF Health Shands’ Springhill location to bring them fresh rolls and plenty of food to eat.

The restaurant teamed up with Gift Certificates and More or GCM in Gainesville to make it all happen.

“They started a GoFundMe page to help out local restaurants and I was approached by Edward, the owner of GCM, and we tried to find some people that would be willing to accept a lunch donation," said Greg Jasinski, the Managing Partner for Texas Roadhouse in Celebration Pointe. "So we’re feeding a clinic on the third floor of Shands Springhill today.”

This type of donation is not the first for the restaurant.

“Just this past week, we went and did a donation down at the St. Francis House," Jasinski recalled. "We also did one at the Ronald McDonald house just to feed the volunteers and all of the people that are still working when a lot of people are either self-quarantining or they’re not able to work at their regular office.”

Jasinski also added that the Gainesville location has remained fully staffed in their kitchen and dining rooms for those willing and able to work.

Texas Roadhouse’s mascot Andy Armadillo gave his thoughts on how the day went and, while no one at TV20 speaks armadillo, he seemed pretty happy. We’re sure the hard-working UF Health workers feel the same.