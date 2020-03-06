Texas man honored as the ‘oldest law enforcement officer in the world’

One police officer in Texas who has been protecting and serving for the past 74 years is being honored with his own exhibit at a museum.

A sheriff's office in Texas honors a deputy with 74 years of experience protecting and serving. (Source: CNN)

Deputy Bill Hardin, 97, became a police officer in the 1940s.

After retiring from Fort Worth Police Department, he went on to have another full career with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

When he retired from there, he became a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a job he still holds today.

Hardin is being recognized at the Chisholm Trail Museum in Cleburne, Texas, with a new exhibit honoring him, calling him the “oldest working law enforcement officer in the world.”

Hardin says he feels “pretty good for an old guy,” which is why he continues putting on the uniform, badge and gun.

“I’m going to keep doing this until the sheriff runs me out. If I can make it to 75, I may go ahead and retire,” he said.

Sheriff Adam King with Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Hardin is “important to us and ... important to the community.”

King says Hardin’s legacy is one of respect and love of those he serves.

Hardin is “humbled” by his recognition at the museum.

He is believed to be the oldest serving law enforcement officer in history.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.