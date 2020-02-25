The Alachua County Labor Coalition hosted a public forum for the candidates of the Gainesville city commission election

The Alachua County Labor Coalition held a forum for Gainesville city commission candidates. The forum focused on the coalition's platform points that cover affordable housing, living wages and community relations with the University of Florida.

For the at-large 2 seat, the candidates are Gabe Kaimowitz, Scherwin Henry, Reina Saco and Paul Rhodenizer. The district 2 seat candidates are incumbent Harvey Ward and David Walle. The district 3 seat candidates are incumbent David Arreola and Jennifer Reid. Rhodenizer, Walle and Reid did not attend.

Gainesville resident, Dan Harmeling said, "The people in west Gainesville might need to know where to park all their automobiles. The people in east Gainesville need better bus transportation. So I think as one of the candidates, address the issue of getting places. I think, every time we can upgrade our bus system, we're doing a favor for working-class people."

For answers to the Alachua County labor coalition's questionnaire from each candidate, visit laborcoalition.org

Gainesville city commission elections is coming up on March 17.