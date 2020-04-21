The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is encouraging voters to complete the vote-by-mail registration

COVID-19 continues to impact various aspects of daily life. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton is taking steps to limit the impact this pandemic has on her office in their preparations for the upcoming Primary and General elections.

During the Presidential Preference Primary, last month Supervisor Barton as well as voters and election officials all across the country, got a glimpse of what type of impact this disease can have on an election. She said during that election, her office lost poll workers, and her number one priority is the safety of her staff and the voters in Alachua County.

Barton said that she is working with other Supervisors of Elections to determine what types of changes may need to be made for the upcoming elections. She said Supervisors of Elections from across the state have already sent a letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with a list of changes that may need to be made if the pandemic continues into the election season.

"We've lost poll workers during the last election due to the concerns of the pandemic, and if this continues, we may have to do things a little differently. 63 Election Day polling places may not be possible if you can not staff them. Expanding early voting to up to 22 days," said Barton.

She said one thing she and other local supervisors of elections are pushing for is voters to sign-up for the vote-by-mail option. Barton said people here in Alachua County are registering for this option.

"Given the circumstances that we are in now, we are seeing such an increase in vote-by-mail. Of course, we want our voters to stay safe, but it is a no excuse you do not have to provide any reason for us to send you a ballot," said Barton.

She said this convenient option allows people to still have their voices heard.

"We just want to make sure that they don’t miss out on their opportunity to exercise their right to vote. This is a safe method. They don’t have to wait in line. They don’t have to worry about anything like that. They can vote from the convince of their home,” said Barton.

She said with this pandemic, there is uncertainty in how the upcoming election will look, but elections officials across the state want to make sure they are prepared.

"We are trying to do all we can and brainstorm on how we can better serve our voters here in Alachua County and even across the state. Yes, we are pushing vote-by-mail, that will take a great burden off of and even early voting, expanding early voting cause we really don't know what election day is going to look like, " said Barton.

If you choose to vote-by-mail, the Supervisor said it is a secure process, and you can even track your ballot every step of the way. Barton said the voter's signature will be compared to what the office has on file to ensure it is the registered voter completing the ballot.

If you want to find out more information about the vote-by-mail process click here.