The Amazing Give restructuring for local relief efforts

A non-profit in North Central Florida is restructuring one of their biggest fundraisers of the year in favor of local relief efforts.

The Amazing Give, a 24-hour online fundraiser for local non-profits, has been postponed from April 22 to August 19 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, the Community Foundation of North Central Florida has opened up the event website so that the community can give immediately to help local non-profits that have been hurt.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive from the non-profits," said President and CEO of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida, Barzella Papa. "They really are in the trenches right now. They're working very hard, their needs are changing every day. We don't know what this is going to look like in the coming weeks."

Currently, 108 non-profits are registered with their immediate needs listed on the website. Organizations that have not registered yet still have time to do so.

Over the past four years, the fundraiser has collected three and a half million dollars for non-profits. To donate, visit theamazinggive.org.