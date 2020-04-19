The BP oil spill: Ten years later

On April 20, 2010, Panama City Beach businesses braced themselves when news of a catastrophic oil spill was reported off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill that killed 11 people and injured 17 others, lasted for 87 days, dumped almost 200 million gallons of petroleum into the gulf, and went on to affect over 16,000 miles of coastline in five southern states.

With photos of tarballs, polluted beaches, and black pelicans showing up on the national news, potential tourists took it upon themselves to make changes to their upcoming beach vacation plans.

Hotel reservations were canceled, restaurants were practically empty, and the brand new Northwest Florida Airport opened to disappointing numbers.

Even though BP ended up paying out billions of dollars in settlements to individuals and businesses who were directly affected by the spill, the economic damage was already done.

10 years later, the executive director of the Bay County Tourist Development Council, Dan Rowe, and local business owner, Jack Bishop remember a time that doesn’t seem too different from the current economic crisis we face today.

Rowe said that the oil spill was particularly impactful to Bay County’s tourism industry because it happened one month before the launch of the new airport.

“Northwest Florida Beaches came online the third week of May and there was a lot of excitement and anticipation about our economy taking off,” Rowe said, “the oil spill killed all of that.”

Bishop said that he too was excited about the new airport and even attended the grand opening.

“The airport was supposed to be the great new birth of Panama City Beach because we were going to have a world-class airport,” Bishop said.

At the time of the spill, Bishop owned three area restaurants; The Breakers, and two Captain Jack’s Family Buffets. Bishop said that even though all three of his businesses took a financial hit, he still had a positive outlook on the situation.

“I believe that a high-tide floats all ships,” Bishop said. “That year, I felt like we were the luckiest beach in the world because the oil spill only came within about 18 miles of us. Besides a few tarballs, our beautiful beaches were left unscathed.”

Rowe said he attributes a lot of that to a Mary Poppins change in the wind.

“There were two tropical systems that were in the gulf that summer,” Rowe said, “the first was Hurricane Alex and it spun up a low-pressure system.”

“The visible oil that was floating on top of the water was a day or two away from Panama City Beach, and when the winds changed, it blew the oil to the west,” Rowe said.

Even though the environmental damage wasn’t that bad in PCB, Rowe said that visitor perception of the unknown still caused a dramatic decline in tourist numbers that summer.

“It was not the oil itself, just the visitor’s perception of the northern gulf coast being covered with oil,” Rowe said. “Visitors were staying away because they were afraid of the unknown after seeing all the coverage relating to the spill.”

Rowe said that during that time, the oil spill caused Bay County’s worst economic crisis since Hurricane Opal in the nineties.

“In July and August alone, our numbers fell about 15 percent each month which was at that point, the most significant impact we’d ever had,” Rowe said.

Bishop said that he remembers the summer of 2010 very well and that his previous membership with the TDC and Panama City Chamber of Commerce caused him to pay attention to the numbers.

“The customers were hit badly and they didn’t come,” Bishop said, “we were off like 10 to 30 percent. It’s because of the photo on CNN of the gushing oil well that was running 24 hours a day.”

Even with significant financial losses in our area, Rowe still thinks that Bay County made out better than most.

“Fortunately for Bay County and PCB, our losses that summer were significantly lower than our competitive destinations along the Gulf Coast,” Rowe said,” “there are a couple of reasons for that.”

“We have very loyal visitors and we also have a strong youth recreational sports program with tournaments happening at Frank Brown Park,” Rowe said.

Frank Brown Park plays host to regional, national and Panama City Beach sports events for both youth and adults, including USFA Fastpitch Softball, Grand Slam Baseball, and the World Softball League. Rowe thinks that youth recreational sports helped Bay County a lot.

“Families traveling with their student-athletes still came that summer,” Rowe said, “We saw our numbers drop by 15 percent when other destinations saw drops of 40 percent or more.”

Rowe and Bishop both said that the BP marketing brands were a major aid during a time when the fallout should have been much worse.

“BP launched its own marketing campaign showcasing what the Gulf Coast looked like from Texas to Florida,” Rowe said.

“I filed a claim through the BP oil funding and I hired an oil patch law firm to do mine,” Bishop said, “I did very well with my claim.

As far as his employees were concerned, Bishop said that a lot of them received a 5,000 check.

“I didn’t have to lay anyone off,” Bishop said.

Rowe said that in addition to BP’s own marketing campaigns and individual claims, they gave money to each NorthWest Florida destination to start their own campaigns.

“We did a number of campaigns and this was right when digital billboards were taking off,” Rowe said. “We would take a photo from the beach every single day and upload a headline that said ‘today on Panama City Beach.'”

“We wanted people in our dry markets across the southeast to see in real-time that the beaches were still beautiful, the weather was gorgeous and worth the trip,” Rowe said.

“Another campaign that I was really proud of was called Random Acts of Appreciation,” Rowe said. “When visitors came that summer, my staff and other leaders across the community would thank them by buying their lunch, or their groceries in Publix.

Rowe said that Pier Park even stepped up by donating $25,000 worth of gift cards that were handed out to vacationers.

Even with physical damage being relatively low for Panama City Beach, Rowe said there was still a fear of what it might do to the community from a long term standpoint.

“There were feelings that the oil spill would fundamentally change life in PCB as we knew it,” Rowe said, “because we didn’t know what the catastrophic damage would be to our environment. The only analog we had was from the Alaska Exxon Valdez oil spill.”

The Alaska Exxon Valdez oil spill is considered the worst environmental oil spill in the world’s history while The Deep Water Horizon oil spill is considered the largest.

Both Rowe and Bishop said that by the summer of 2011, the tourism industry in Bay County had fully recovered from the environmental disaster and they both attribute most of that to the BP marketing brands.

“We were able to recover by the next year,” Bishop said, “BP spent millions of dollars marketing the entire Gulf Coast and people don’t even realize how much of an impact their marketing effort had. It helped bring us back quicker.”

“Because of the BP marketing brands, we were able to recover close to overnight,” Rowe said.

Bishop said that in addition to the current pandemic, the BP oil spill, and Hurricane Michael in 2018, he’s weathered a lot of financial hits as a business owner, and that he thinks the current pandemic is by far the worst.

“I went through hurricanes that destroyed my business twice (Opal and Eloise), I got skipped by Michael which only cost me a couple hundred thousand dollars worth of damage, and I also had a fire burn my business down in 1992 that I had to rebuild from,” Bishop said. “I think 2020 just makes them all look like child’s play.”

Rowe said that no destination in the country has gone through as many traumatic experiences in the past decade like Bay County.

“Between the oils spill and then Michael, and now 18 months later we have the current pandemic,” Rowe said. “Each of those is completely unprecedented and catastrophic to our economy in different ways.”

“The oil spill was traumatic in so many different ways but everyone could still go to the grocery store, and they had a roof over their heads, Rowe said. “With Michael, people’s homes were destroyed and you couldn’t go home or turn the lights on. That was very challenging and we are still recovering from that.”

“Now with the pandemic, it takes things a bit further because of the fear and uncertainty of not knowing who has the virus,” Rowe said, it’s an unseen enemy that is changing how we interact as people.”

With tourism generating over 3 billion dollars of economic impact in Bay County per year, Rowe said that the community as a whole is losing a significant amount of money right now.

“It’s not just the hotels,” Rowe said, “it ripples through every facet of Bay County; the banks, the real estate agents, and the lawyers. Basically, everybody here is impacted.”

“We believe that, as a destination, Panama City beach will do better than most destinations when we get to the point where we can restart,” Rowe said, “our fundamentals are very strong and we have a very loyal visitor base.”

Rowe said that he believes a lot of that is due to the fact that 85 percent of PCB vacationers arrive by car.

“They can drive here, maintain their social distancing, and do what the CDC is saying to do,” Rowe said, “but they can also do it while they are on the beach and helping our economy.”