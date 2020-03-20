The Bread of the Mighty Food Bank distributes food and fills stomachs

Nonprofit organizations and community groups across North Central Florida are mobilizing to make sure families are fed amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Bread of the Mighty Food Bank in Gainesville, located on Northwest 10th Avenue, will be handing out food in three separate locations Friday.

For 32 years, the Bread of the Mighty has been addressing food insecurity in five counties across North Central Florida.

Volunteers and staff will distribute food at Cone Park in East Gainesville at 9 a.m. The second will be at Library Partnership on 16th Avenue at 10 a.m. A mobile giveaway will be stationed at the Church of Christ on Highway 10 and 147th Street in Dixie County. The event will start at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m.

Friday's event will bring the Food Bank's total number of distributions up to 15. Next week, the group has another 17 distributions scheduled.