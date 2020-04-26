The Canopy at Harper Lake hosts drive-thru parade for resident's friends and family

Residents of The Canopy at Harper Lake were treated to a drive-thru parade made up of their friends and family who wanted to show them love and support.

The Canopy hasn't allowed visitors in six weeks, due to restrictions and concerns from Covid-19, so it was a well-received display of affection for residents of the Lake City nursing home.

Dozens of cars, of all make and models, circled the facility for nearly 45 minutes displaying signs with various messages of love and encouragement, along with balloons, pom-poms, and more.

Residents held up signs in appreciation and cheered as the vehicles went by.

With Florida still under strict stay-at-home orders Abbey Rocco, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Canopy said the facility doesn't plan to open it's doors to visitors anytime soon.