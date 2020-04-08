The Florida Department of Corrections reports the number of COVID-19 cases

Several North Central Florida corrections workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with the Florida Department of Health to release the number of cases in corrections facilities across the state.

The FDC reported a total of 28 employees and inmates tested positive for the virus as of April 5. Out of the 28 cases across the state, only three cases were reported in North Central Florida.

An employee or contractor tested positive at the Columbia Correctional Institution, according to the FDC. On Saturday, the Lake City Police department also announced that one of their officers, who showed no symptoms, tested positive.

In Marion County, a person with the Florida Women's Reception Center in Ocala also has COVID-19. In March, an employee with the Marion Corrections Institution was diagnosed with COVID-19.

If a staff member presents symptoms, the FDC said they must stay at home until cleared by a medical professional. If an inmate presents these symptoms, they will be isolated until they can be tested by the FDH.