The Florida Department of Education Announced Public Schools Will Be Closed Through Early May

The Department of Education announced that public schools in the state will be closed through at least May 4th. Now students in schools across North-Central Florida will not return to the classroom for more than a month.



Students were initially expected to return on April 15th but the date has been pushed back to early May. Students will continue learning remotely whether its online or by taking home hard copies of work.



The spokesperson for Alachua County Schools Jackie Johnson said that students will continue with the alternative lesson plans.

"You know it's clear that our teachers miss their students and our school staff miss our students. but they're doing their best to keep them engaged and learning and that's going to continue," said Johnson

She said the the school year for public schools is scheduled to end in May but that is now up in the air. Johnson said a notification was sent out to parents in the county letting them know about the extended closure.



The Columbia County School District posted on social media that they have been preparing for this and they will work towards a "seamless transition over the next few weeks." The Dixie County School District said that if parents have questions they should contact their child's school.

It is important to note that even though schools are out districts will continue serving meals to students.