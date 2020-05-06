The Frank DeLuca YMCA is set to host a food distribution Wednesday morning

During this challenging time, the North Central Florida community is coming together to help those in need.

The YMCA of Central Florida will be hosting a food distribution at the Frank DeLuca YMCA in Ocala on Wednesday morning.

Starting at 10:00 AM, the community organization will be handing out 200 packages of food and supplies to those in need. Families will be given nutritious items, including fruits and vegetables. Everything will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The DeLuca YMCA is taking steps to ensure volunteers and recipients stay safe during the distribution. To maintain proper social distance, they will limit "the number of volunteers on-site to fewer than ten." The organization said volunteers will be putting the food in people's trunks for them.

Everyone who is handling food or working the distribution will be wearing face masks and gloves. The YMCA said, "the safety and health of community members, staff, and volunteers is of the utmost importance throughout the distribution."

To find out more information about the food giveaway and the Frank DeLuca YMCA click here.