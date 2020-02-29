The Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County hosts community ID drive

The Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County is hosting a community ID drive.

For $10, photo identification, proof of address and proof of age, you can receive am HRC Community ID.

The idea is to support a more diverse and inclusive community.

The ID is meant to make life a little easier for those who do not have access to a state driver's license or another local form of identification.

Ibarrola says Alachua County is the first county in Florida to accept community IDs.

Immigration Concerns Director Liz Ibarrola said, "If we believe that we want a more diverse a more inclusive community we need to have the policies and the programs to back that up we can't just say it so we have to do it."

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Highlands Presbyterian.

