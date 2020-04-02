The Humane Society seeks help from community amid COVID-19 pandemic

Even man's furry friends need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the state's new stay-at-home order, the Humane Society of North Central Florida has turned to the community to maintain its local services such as adoptions.

The organization said they need the help maintaining support services for pets and their foster families after closing its onsite location. Organization officials said all adoptable pets have already been placed with foster families.

Residents can help the humane society by donating on its website.