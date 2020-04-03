The Junior League of Gainesville holds another community food drive on Friday

The Junior League of Gainesville will be holding another community food drive Friday.

Members of the league said the area is in urgent need to help address food insecurity. The organization is looking for the following items: peanut butter, jelly, canned items, dry pasta, sauce, rice and shelf-stable milk.

People who donate can drop off items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 430 North Main Street, Suite A. Members of the league said people will be able to drop off safely without interacting with any JLG staff.