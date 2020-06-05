The Latest: Man charged with shooting Las Vegas officer

A prosecutor says a 20-year-old Las Vegas man deliberately shot and gravely wounded a police officer during a Las Vegas Strip protest of the death of a man in police custody in Minneapolis.

A judge set bail at $1 million for suspect Edgar Samaniego on Friday, saying police video that hasn’t been made public shows the shooting.

Authorities say officer Shay Mikalonis remains hospitalized in critical condition after surgery for a head wound.

Samaniego is due again in court on July 30. His public defender says he will plead not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.