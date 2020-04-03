The Marion County Health Department has now included health care workers and first responders considered at risk .

The Marion County Health Department has now included health care workers and first responders with the other groups considered at risk .

People over the age of 50, and people over the age of 65 with diabetes or cardiovascular problems..and recent travelers to international or domestic locations currently impacted by COVID-19.

People wanting to be tested in Marion County should contact the 24/7 hotline with the Health Department at 352-644-2590 to schedule an appointment.

You can also contact your doctor if you don't meet the mentioned requirements. We will have this information on our website at wcjb.com