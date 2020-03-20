The Reilly Arts Center will livestream a series of live performances

With public places shutting down across the state, the show must go on at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala.

Beginning Friday night, they are planning a series of live performances that will be streamed online. Organizers tell TV20 they want to keep the arts alive during the health crisis, and to keep artists, sound crews, and lights crews working.

Friday night at 7 p.m. Silviu Ciulei and Tania Moldovan will perform. Ciulei is with the University of Florida and Moldovan plays with the Ocala Symphony Orchestra.

Click here to watch it.

