The Rock School holds drive-by parade for last day of school

While on-site schooling was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and their teachers at The Rock School in Gainesville found a way to give a proper sendoff to the school year.

Friday was supposed to be the last day of school at The Rock, and while the students and staff couldn't celebrate together in class, the school decided to hold a drive-by parade instead.

Teachers from pre-school through 12th grade lined the campus with signs and balloons, waving goodbye to their students as they drove by and wishing them a happy summer.

"It means a ton to [the students]. Missing out on the end of the year with some of the people that have poured into their lives and shepherded their hearts was so devastating, missing out on the end of the year with them and all of the celebrations and everything. So for them to have this time to say goodbye, not just to their teachers but to the entire staff in general really does mean worlds to them," said high school English teacher Deanna Petruch.

“Missing out on the end of the year was really heartbreaking for the teachers, and so the admin kinda said, ‘What can we do to say goodbye to everybody in the right way?’ And there's nothing more fun than a celebration with balloons and posters and signs, so not only do their kids feel like they’re loved and missed, but the teachers get a chance to express their love and appreciation to the kids as well.”

