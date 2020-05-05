The Salvation Army of Alachua County is hosting a food distribution Wednesday

Food insecurity is a big problem for some families throughout the year, but during the COVID-19 pandemic is has been heightened.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Alachua County is giving away 100 meal kits that will last families around two to three days. The organization identified the need for a food distribution here in the community.

Major Hank Harwell, the Corps Officer for the organization, said that some of the resources were donated, but they needed to go out and purchase additional supplies. He said they have continued to help the community in multiple ways during this time.

“Mostly with utility assistance, with food and with other needs as they are presenting themselves to us," said Major Harwell. "If we have the capacity to meet those needs, we will do so ourselves. If we can’t do it, we will try to find other partners and other agencies that might be better positioned to do that and make those referrals."

Major Harwell said he would love to continue with this in the future.

"This is something that we would love to see how the response is and if it is possible for us to implement this as an ongoing feature in the days to come. We know we are not done yet. We know that there is more to come," said Major Harwell.

He said during this crisis; they are always looking for additional ways to help the community.

"We are finding ways that we can do our, what our mission is here and again work with others to help them accomplish their missions," said Major Harwell.

The meal kits for Wednesday's distribution will include canned goods, noodles, and rice.

To find out more about the food distribution click heret.

