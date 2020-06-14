Your Week Ahead: June 15-19

June 15, marks the beginning of the recreational scallop season. Parts of Dixie and Taylor counties will remain open through Labor Day for harvesting.

This includes areas stretching from the Suwannee to the Fenholloway Rivers. However, residents must have a license to harvest the scallops.

On June 17, Marion County residents can line up for a farm share food giveaway. It's a drive-thru event where families are welcome to pick up farm-fresh food and summer fun packs for kids. This is at McCoy school on Northeast county road 315. It is first-come, first-served.

It starts at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

On June 19, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is releasing new numbers about unemployment for the month of May.

Numbers skyrocketed in April amid complaints of a slow response from the state.

Last month, Alachua county had an unemployment rate of 9%. The state had a 12.9% unemployment rate.

Friday also marks Juneteenth also known as freedom day. The annual holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It's been celebrated by the African American community since the late 1800s.

A Juneteenth celebration in Ocala has since been canceled due to the pandemic but will be held next year. Other events will be moved online.