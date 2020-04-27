The Week Ahead: 4/27/2020

Gainesville city commissioners will have until Friday to consider re-opening the economy on a local level. Plus local hospitality workers can expect some extra support from the community in the coming days. Here's a look at your week ahead.

Monday: Gainesville City Commission Meeting

Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss its COVID-19 Emergency Order and plans to re-open the economy ahead of their Friday deadline. By the end of the week, Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order to close non-essential businesses will expire. City officials hope to address stay-at-home concerns with plans to add a public health advisory panel. The panel would be made up of public health professionals. The teleconference will start at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Tuesday: Hospitality Day

A company in Ocala is partnering with Interfaith Emergency Services to give back to hospitality workers.

Tri-Eagle Sales, an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler, will host a hospitality day on Tuesday. They will provide hot meals and restaurant gift cards to hospitality workers The event will be held at the Interfaith Emergency services on Northwest 2nd Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday: Florida Consumer Sentiment Index

University of Florida researchers will release the statewide consumer sentiment index Tuesday. The index is a monthly check on how Floridians feel about the economy. After peaking in February, the March report dropped significantly after the pandemic hit.

Thursday: Suncoast Connecter Webinar

The Florida Department of Transportation will host a virtual webinar about the Suncoast Connector. A Suncoast Connector corridor would discuss the environmental and economic issues in the area extending from Citrus County to Jefferson County. Participants must register for the webinar ahead of time which starts at 9:30 a.m.