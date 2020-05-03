The Week Ahead: May 4 - May 8

Here's what you can expect in your week ahead:

Starting Monday, Columbia County will reopen parts of their government.

The front doors of the county's annex building will be locked except for certain offices. Building and zoning offices will be closed. Meanwhile, public parks will open and libraries will have curbside pick up.

Also starting Monday, UF health will be continuing some of its normal operations. They'll resume its elective and outpatient surgeries at all of its locations

Newly admitted patients will be tested for coronavirus and patients who test negative will be separate from other COVID-19 patients.

Patients are asked to bring their own face coverings.

On Tuesday, Levy county commissioners will meet to discuss amendments to their emergency order after the governor issued his phase one orders to start re-opening the state Wednesday.

They will also discuss approval for cares act relief funding. That meeting will take place at 9 A.M.

Marion County Public Schools employees will return to a hybrid work model on Monday.

Some employees will report for duty at their normal work location while others will still work at home.

Class of 2020 gap and gown deliveries will start on Monday and they’ll last through May 15. Students can pick up these items in a drive-thru format. You can go on the MCPS Website to access each school’s home page for more information on pick up times based on the schedule below and the senior’s last name initial :

o Belleview High - Monday, May 4, 12PM-2PM

o Vanguard High – Thursday, May 7, 9AM-11:30AM

o Dunnellon High – Tuesday, May 12, 12PM-2PM

o Lake Weir High – Tuesday, May 12, 5PM-7PM

o North Marion High – Thursday, May 14, 9AM-11:30AM

o Forest High – Friday, May 15, 9AM-12PM

o West Port High – Students will get their caps and gowns via mail. WPHS will hold its drive-thru event for senior signs and yearbooks later on.

On Thursday, the district says it will finalize high school graduation ceremonies. Administrators say they will be in-person and will follow social distancing.