The importance of maintaining indoor air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic

A business owner in Williston is spreading the word about the importance of maintaining indoor air quality in your home or business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC recently linked an outbreak in January to the air conditioning system inside of a restaurant in Guangzhou, China.

According to Cindy Babione of Babione's Air Conditioning & Heating, this should come as no surprise; she says A/C systems can create the perfect breeding ground for viruses such as COVID-19.

"It needs three things: it needs food, which could be something as simple as the microscopic skin particles that we shed every day that float in the air and go through your A/C system; it needs moisture, which is generated by your air conditioning system simply by it running; and then a lack of UV light, which is naturally outside and created by the sun," Babione explained.

Babione says there are several things people can do to help preserve the air quality in their homes and businesses, such as keeping their air filters clean and changing them often.

“Think of your filter as a face mask for your air conditioning system; it’s important to keep it clean and change it frequently,” Babione said. “You can also install a UV light in your air handler and that will help control the organic growth in the air handler and keep the coil clean. The best thing you can do is install a whole-home air purification system…although they have not been tested specifically for COVID-19, they have been tested and [shown to be] 99.9% effective against [H5N1 or] the 'bird flu' and [H1N1 or] the 'swine flu’ which are DNA and RNA viruses similar to COVID-19."

According to the Air Conditioning Contractors of America or ACCA, ultraviolet lights will not completely rid your home of mold or viruses but say it can still be a useful tool when used or installed correctly.