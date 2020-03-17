The latest on District 2 results

The final city commission race in Gainesville is District 2.

Incumbent Harvey Ward is being challenged by businessman David Walle, a political newcomer.

Walle and his supports have been campaigning until the last day of results on Northwest 23rd Avenue.

Walle moved to Gainesville 36 years ago to attend the University of Florida. He’s running for city commision in hopes of making a more affordable and cleaner place for current and future Gainesville residents.

Incumbent commissioner, Ward has centered his campaign on efforting greener policies in the area. He envisions a Gainesville that could someday run on 100 percent renewable energy.