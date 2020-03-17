The latest on District 3 seat results

In Gainesville’s District 3, Jennifer Reid, a legal assistant and real estate agent, challenges incumbent David Arreola.

Voters have lined up at Precinct 61 at Millhopper Library where candidates will be waiting for the results to roll in.

Although Arreola’s initial watch party was canceled, he plans to be at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office after polls close.

Arreola has been on the commission since 2017.

While in office, he's served on the rental housing committee and currently serves on the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

As for Reid, she will be watching at the northwest location of Adam’s Rib Company around the same time. Reid ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year.

She has lived in Gainesville for most of her life. Reid is also on the School Advisory Board for a local school and is a PTA member.

