The wheels on the beds go round and round

They call it one of the wackiest events in Gainesville, and it involved putting wheels on a bed.

This year 11 teams created a contraption plus mattress on wheels and geared up for one of the most prestigious bragging rights trophies you can win.

The bed race is hosted by Family Promise, a non-profit dedicated to helping homeless families get off the streets and back on their feet.

This is the 6th year racers have congregated at the Trinity United Methodist Church, many in themed outfits to go with their racing vehicle.

Executive Director of Family Promise in Gainesville Jayne Moraski said, "the bed race is a metaphor because our shelter beds are literally on wheels. It's a rotational shelter that moves between places so that the entire community can help their neighbors in need."

Moraski says right now in Gainesville alone there are more than 750 children in the school system who don't have a stable home to return to every night.

Family Promise is a faith-based organization that provides food and a roof for the homeless by moving to different churches every week to house those in need.

Moraski says this year they had a goal of raising 25-thousand dollars which they easily surpassed. That money is then used to match other grants which help keep the shelters open year-round.