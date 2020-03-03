Third Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Florida

Just before noon Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed Florida’s third coronavirus case.

“We received, which we expected, a presumptive positive test for COVID-19. That’s going to be confirmed by the CDC. And it is the sister of the young female who traveled back from Italy. She was also traveling back,” said DeSantis.

In a strange twist, the Governor said the third case won’t be listed as a Florida case, even though she is in the Tampa area because she is a California resident.

But he said more cases are likely.

The roommate of the third confirmed case has not tested positive yet and she is in isolation.

Four tests remain outstanding.

And top lawmakers are starting to talk about setting aside additional money to fight the virus.

“You know maybe 10 to 20 million dollars until we know what we are looking at with the numbers still in play,” said Senate President Bill Galvano.

State University faculty staff and students were told in a memo that anyone traveling from China, South Korea, Japan Iran or Italy would not be allowed on campuses for at least 14 days after returning.

And the Department of Agriculture, which regulates gas stations is asking wipes or paper towels be provided for customers to use because of how long COVID-19 can survive.

“Coronaviruses can live up to nine days in hard surfaces including glass, metal, steel,” said Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Mary Barzee Flores.

The Governor continues to emphasize that frequent hand washing, not touching your face and staying home if you are sick is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading.