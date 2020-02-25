Third arrest made after threats to Belleview Middle and High Schools

A third arrest has been made in a series of threats made against Belleview Middle and High Schools earlier this month.

Marion County deputies say two weeks ago a threat was sent out on the social media site Snapchat.

Detectives say a 16-year-old was signed into the account the threat originated from and was in possession of the phone that was used.

The teen is facing a felony charge of sending a threat. He was arrested and taken to the Marion County Department of Juvenile Justice.

