The Department of Health has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida. All are being cared for and isolated. One Orange County resident tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling and died in California.

A 69-year-old non Florida resident visiting from Europe tested positive for COVID-19.

* We reported earlier that the age of the newest case was 20-years-old but that is not the age. A correction was made to the age of the male.

Here is the latest from the Florida Health Department.