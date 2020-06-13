Thousands join protest for black lives in Gainesville

Thousands of people in North Central Florida marched for black lives on Saturday, holding an eight-minute-and-46-second moment of silence in honor of George Floyd at the intersection of University Avenue and 13th Street in Gainesville. Many knelt or lying down in the same position George Floyd was in when he was murdered by four Minneapolis police officers.

It was hosted by the Gainesville chapter of Dream Defenders, who go by "Goddsville."

The group marched down University Avenue, later heading off to areas such as downtown Gainesville and the Gainesville Police Department.

Chants like" I can't breathe" and "black lives matter" took over the busy intersection.

"It means the world," said Sirius Brown, a 17-year-old protester. "I mean, you see more non-colored people than you see colored...and it's about time for that. I mean, I'm young but...I feel like it's better coming up in this generation rather than any other because my family, my mom, my grandma, my aunt, my uncle...they probably couldn't say the same."

Masks were mandatory in order to participate.

Water and snacks were provided as the protests continued to spread the message that black lives matter.