Thousands march for freedom in downtown Gainesville

The "March for Our Freedom" in Gainesville started at Depot Park and ended in Bo Diddley Plaza. We were there in the crowd to show why so many people felt they needed to take part.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "while there was an issue with a gun after the march concluded, the protestors who originally filled these streets were mostly non-violent and they did make sure to have their voices heard loudly and police mostly stayed away."

Protests like this have been happening across the nation after a video showing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who later died.

Reuben Faloughi was a chant leader and spoke to the crowd gathered at Bo Diddley and explained that he felt "pain, I felt sad, I felt hurt and I felt motivated. This is regular in our society and so it just added fuel to the fire to create change for me."

Dekobe Kelley lives and Gainesville and he said "the cop was supposed to understand 'yes, he was not breathing; stop, he's in handcuffs.' If you have a heart of any kind, that video would have spoke to you and that's why I'm here."

The protestors' message was clear: end police brutality aimed towards minorities, end racism, and treat everybody as equals.

Kevin Dowdell who is a UF graduate said, "as part of growing up as a black man and black boy, we're taught how to interact with police and how to behave and not look suspicious. The point of all this is we shouldn't have to do all that to be just respected as a human being and as a person."

"We got to be over the separation," Kelley added. "White, black, green, yellow, orange, blue, short, or red, it doesn't matter. I love you if you love me. If you give me respect, I'll give you respect and that's what matters."

While there was a heavy police presence they stayed away and let protestors of every age, race, and creed have their say. And many people say the diversity of the crowd makes marches like this more powerful.

Dowdell explained, "it lets people know they're supported by people who have more privilege than them or who are not subject to these issues. To know that people who are not directly affected also care about their fellow human beings is super important."

After the main protest, ended a group of a few hundred headed to GPD and shut down the intersection for about 45 minutes before dispersing.

