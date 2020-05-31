Thousands march through downtown Gainesville in solidarity

Thousands marched through heat and humidity in downtown Gainesville after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was seen pinned down by a white police officers in Minneapolis sparked a wave of protests across the country.

“We need to think about the lives that are being lost, the reason these lives are being lost,” said Aeriel Lane, a local activist said.

Thousands of people across North Central Florida marched in solidarity today through the streets of Gainesville.

“I think the time is now for George Floyd’s life to matter”.

“We are here to peacefully support George Floyd’s family and let everyone know that we just need to come together,” Lane said. “We are not here to denounce the police. We actually want to create a sense of unity between us and them.”

They had a clear message that Black Lives Matter.

"Black lives matter because black lives are just as important as any other walk of life or visited earth and we need more than just the people that were here today to see that," said local activist Marquis Graham.

For today at least, it didn’t matter who you were or where you were from, people made their voices heard.

"Once you realize if the person next to you is like feeling the same things you're feeling it's definitely a huge sense of community and hopefully we're doing something," said activist Skyla Williams.

"You know I have an eight and a 10-year-old child and on the way over here today we were talking about what we were coming into Gainesville to do and what it meant and I was telling them that if we had been alive in the 60s we would've walked with MLK we would have been a part of that so we were going to be a part of this today," said Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe.

