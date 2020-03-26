Three Columbia County deputies in quarantine after man intentionally coughs on them

Three Columbia County deputies are under quarantine after they say a man who was potentially infected with the coronavirus intentionally coughed on them.

On Tuesday, Columbia County deputies responded to a home on Southwest County Road 778 north of High Springs.

They say a man was threatening to harm himself and deputies tried to detain the man. That's when the man turned and intentionally coughed in a deputy's face. Two other deputies were nearby.

The deputies are self-quarantining for two weeks.

Three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer are being recommended to the states attorney office.