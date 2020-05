Three Marion County children are missing and believed to be endangered.

Marion County deputies say the children's mother Pamela Lavan,25, is avoiding contact with the Department of Children and Families. Officials with the agency are investigating the mother.

Deputies are looking for Jilleane Suciu,3, Brileigh Suciu,1, and Brody Suciu, 3 months.

The children were last seen with their mother who was driving a black 2017 Cadillac Escalade with the tag #NRAY75