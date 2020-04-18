Three arrested in Putnam County drug bust

On Friday Putnam County Sheriff's detectives arrested 45-year-old Katharine Richards in Melrose.

Detectives say she has been the suspect of a months-long narcotics investigation.

Richards is charged with selling cocaine and meth.

Deputies also arrested 27-year-old Irvin Ashley Jr. and 42-year-old Arthur Parrotte.

Both men are facing two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Richards and Ashley are in the Putnam county jail without bond. Parrotte's bond is over $27,000.