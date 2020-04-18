Three arrested in Putnam County drug bust

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- On Friday Putnam County Sheriff's detectives arrested 45-year-old Katharine Richards in Melrose.
Detectives say she has been the suspect of a months-long narcotics investigation.
Richards is charged with selling cocaine and meth.
Deputies also arrested 27-year-old Irvin Ashley Jr. and 42-year-old Arthur Parrotte.
Both men are facing two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.
Richards and Ashley are in the Putnam county jail without bond. Parrotte's bond is over $27,000.