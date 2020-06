Sheriff's deputies made three arrests in a drug bust after searching homes in Suwannee county.

Deputies searched homes on Southeast Braughton Street and Southeast Owens Avenue. They arrested 28-year-old Steven Stacy and 27-year-old Rebecca Lee on possession and intent to sell meth charges. They are being held on a combined $66,000 bond.

37-year-old Aaron Cloud was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond was set due to a probation violation.