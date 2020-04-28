Three district attorneys will no longer serve North Central Florida

By the end of the year, all three district attorneys serving North Central Florida will change.

Acting state attorney David Phelps did not qualify to run for the third district job. Fifth circuit attorney Brad King will also be stepping down after 32 years.

Bill Cervone of the eighth circuit will retire after 20 years. His retirement has brewed some controversy in the race to replace him.

Republican Brian Kramer filed a lawsuit that claimed Democrat Beverly McCallum was not qualified to run.

Kramer claimed that she has not practiced law for the required five consecutive years since McCallum was suspended for 15 days last December.

A court date has not yet been set.

