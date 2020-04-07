Three injured in Marion County crash, including two FHP troopers

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting three people were injured in a crash in Marion County, including two troopers.

The crash happened on I-75 at the 346 mile marker Monday night.

According to the FHP media release, Feston Senganidzojasi, 38, was driving north on I-75 when he veered left and crashed into the back of an FHP vehicle parked in the emergency lane.

Senganidzojasi was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The two troopers were taken to West Marion Hospital with minor injuries.

Both cars were totaled.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the crash.