Three medical specialties at UF Health Shands Children's Hospital earn national rankings

Three medical specialties at UF Health Shands Children's Hospital have earned national rankings.

Tuesday, the US News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospital" rankings recognized the pediatric cardiology, pulmonology and endocrinology programs.

The cardiology specialists were ranked the highest at number 12 in the nation.

Endocrinology earned a number 22 ranking and pulmonology is number 27.

All three UF Health programs were ranked the highest in the state.