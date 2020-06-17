Three medical specialties at UF Health Shands Children's Hospital earn national rankings
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Three medical specialties at UF Health Shands Children's Hospital have earned national rankings.
Tuesday, the US News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospital" rankings recognized the pediatric cardiology, pulmonology and endocrinology programs.
The cardiology specialists were ranked the highest at number 12 in the nation.
Endocrinology earned a number 22 ranking and pulmonology is number 27.
All three UF Health programs were ranked the highest in the state.