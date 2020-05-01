Three men arrested in Lake City after high-speed chase

Three men were arrested in Lake City, accused of leading Columbia County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies say they tried to pull over Zakari Harris, Isiah Cox and Diatrez Anderson on I-75 yesterday.

The men drove away at speeds that went more than 100 MPH. They took an exit and left the vehicle in a Winn-Dixie parking lot and ran off.

Deputies chased them through the streets of Lake City before they were finally arrested. Drugs and drug equipment were found in the vehicle.