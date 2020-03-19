Three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alachua County

Thursday afternoon, the Alachua County Health Department confirmed there are three new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

UPDATE:

The gender and ages of the new cases have been released.

A 42-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19. The investigation into how she tested positive is ongoing.

A 51-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19. He traveled to the Bahamas.

A 39-year-old female who is a Georgia resident tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total in the county to 10, six women and four men.